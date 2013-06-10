Watch Dogs' CGI E3 trailer leaks ahead of conference, Ubisoft presumably hacked off

Ubisoft's promising walking-down-the-street-wearing-a-big-coat simulator Watch Dogs has a presence at this year's E3, as you might expect, but before it's even begun some devious sort has leaked a new, moderately exciting trailer for the game. Before you get too excited, it's a CGI affair, but it nevertheless contains all the coat physics, moody walking and remote hacking we've come to expect. Watch it after the break, unless one of Ubi's elite hackers detonates a worldwide EMP or something.

OK, so that wasn't particularly revelatory, but on the upside, it shows just how easy it is to take down a group of human traffickers in the future, with just a hacked mobile phone, a mask, oh and extensive combat training. I presume we'll be able to do some of that fancy stuff in the actual game, otherwise what was the point of that trailer?

Remember to act surprised when someone from Ubisoft shows the video again, in one of the press conferences taking place over the next few days. And for all the latest news from E3, check out our complete coverage of the event.