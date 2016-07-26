Watch Dogs 2 video profiles new protagonist Marcus Holloway

As we learnt at E3 last month, Watch Dogs 2 has a new protagonist in Marcus Holloway. Originally from Oakland, Marcus moves to San Francisco to rub shoulders with other hackers, and finally falls in with DedSec. A self-taught programmer, Marcus is described as "passionate" and "a fighter" by the Ubisoft spokespeople in the video, and these are important qualities when you have to shoot lots of people and steal cars and hack into corporate networks.

Watch Dogs 2 releases on November 15. Sam Roberts had some hands-on time with the sequel last month, writing that "if [Ubisoft] get the tone right in Watch Dogs 2 and it really feels like a true sandbox game, this could be a sequel that gets closer to realising the first entry’s potential."