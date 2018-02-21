Popular

Watch Dogs 2, For Honor and more are super cheap in Ubisoft's Humble Store sale

...you can pick up the first South Park RPG for less than $10.

If you've been holding off on buying any Ubisoft game in anticipation of an inevitable sale, well your patience has just paid off. Or at least, it will if the game you want is among this new Humble Store Ubisoft sale, which offers some big discounts on Ubisoft games both old and new.

All of Ubisoft's 2017 games are featured: you can get Ghost Recon: Wildlands for 55 percent off, Assassin's Creed: Origins for 33 percent off, and For Honor for 67 percent off. Even the most recent South Park RPG, The Fractured But Whole, is available will a 50 percent discount – pretty good, since it only released two months ago.

If you're looking to pay less than a fiver for a map strewn with icons, Assassin's Creed 2 is available for $4.78. I'd highly recommend both Rayman Legends and Splinter Cell: Blacklist too, both of which can be had for less than a tenner. Check out the full sale here.

