Watch a week of live speedruns from the European Speedrunner Assembly’s charity marathon

The European Speedrunner Assembly’s charity speedrunning marathons might not be as big as Games Done Quick’s, but they’re still worth a watch. The latest, ESA Summer 2018, kicked off yesterday and will run for a full week, finishing in the early hours of Saturday July 29.

The event will have two streams running at once: the first here, and the second here, so you can take your pick. Stream 1 will be constant, while Stream 2 will be taking the occasional break overnight. I enjoy having it on in the background when I’ve got other jobs to do, but if you want to tune in for a specific run then you can scan the full schedule for both streams here. I'm looking forward to the Amnesia: The Dark Descent run on Stream 1 later today.

Handily, the organisers are making individual runs available to watch as soon as they're finished—click here to browse through the clips. The videos will include the chat from when the run was taking place.

Any donations will go to Save The Children, and it’s raised just shy of $10,000 as of writing. You can donate through the event's website.