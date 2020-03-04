Watch a Red Dead Redemption 2 player accidentally hogtie themselves

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a hotbed for strange bugs and creative exploits, but today's the first time I've seen someone manage to hogtie themselves. Reddit user zzzenix just wanted to grab a bounty, but instead found themselves betrayed by their own hands.

In the clip posted on Reddit, things start out normally, aside from zzzenix running straight through an army of shooting cowboys to get to their target. They start tying them up, but suddenly they fall over and ropes spontaneously appear around their hands and feet. At that point, the bounty abruptly stands up and then begins to cower as the aforementioned cowboys start firing on the now hogtied bounty hunter.

The video ends before the conclusion of the one-sided fight, but I think it's safe to assume zzzenix didn't get out alive. It's actually happened several times, apparently, and continued to after the recording.

Other recent wild west oddities include people using vomit to avoid fall damage and hackers turning into invincible two-headed skeletons. You can watch one of the undead confrontations below.