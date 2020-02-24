Players are preventing fall damage in Red Dead Redemption 2 by puking

You read that correctly. Crafty players in Red Dead Redemption 2 have figured out a way of reducing fall damage by making themselves sick. It's called "vomit-roping" and is just as grim as you'd expect.

VG247 recently reported on the phenomenon, in which you intentionally ingest specific plants with the sole purpose of puking your ring up. There's a very scientific breakdown of why inhaling vast amounts of bullrush will make you do a puke over on Reddit.

Anyway, the process is as follows: you stand next to a ledge, eat a sick-inducing plant, and then jump off just as the eating animation begins. With enough airtime, you'll start puking during the fall, which creates a vomit rope and eradicates fall damage. It's like abseiling, except with a puke rope.

In related news, Rockstar and Take Two were not impressed by the Red Dead Redemption 2 Hot Coffee mod, which imported the infamous and inaccessible Hot Coffee minigame from Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. Neither has commented on vomit-roping yet.