Watch 8 minutes of Brink in action

A while ago we gave you twenty ridiculously beautiful Brink shots , each one a comic book panel of impeccably inked ultra violence. If your bullshot detector said anything along the lines of "MEEEP", "BOOOP" or "CLANG" at the time, you may prefer this eight minute, high-def video of the game in action, taken by German site Xbox View . Yes, it's being played on a lowly console, but it's still a luxuriously long look at how all the clambering, shooting and dynamic objectivising looks and feels.

I can't help but notice it now has about the sexiest game interface I've seen - that's new. The guns sound good, and the scrambling all works, but his enemies - who I think are mostly bots - are idiots.