Call of Duty: Warzone's zombies are on the move

Call of Duty: Warzone's zombies are flying east for the winter. After weeks of swarming around the shipwreck found on the southeastern coast of Verdansk, the undead hordes finally wised up and walked out of the place. As of today, the zombie invaders have moved in next door at the nearby prison.

Players eager to check out the new zombie location might be disappointed to discover that the zombie event works exactly the same at the prison—activate the zombies, kill 40, get loot. The only notable difference I've noticed so far is the change of scenery, which is admittedly less cramped and confusing than the maze-like layout of the shipwreck.

Here's Warzone's Verdansk map is it stands right now:

(Image credit: Activision)

Notice that the red scratches have been lifted from the shipwreck and placed onto the prison. This is not the pattern that players expected when Season 2 kicked off last month. We had a solid hunch that zombies would start appearing in other areas of the map (correct), but we didn't expect the zombies to pack up and leave the shipwreck. If this is the way Warzone will be progressing for the rest of Season 2, then it seems the zombies event will remain a minor point-of-interest that hops between locations every few weeks.

Warzone's zombies may not be spreading at the rate that we predicted, but the result of these Season 2 shenanigans is still in focus: a Warzone nuke event is likely to bring a (temporary) end to Verdansk as the game moves onto a new map that will supposedly be themed around the Black Ops - Cold War universe.