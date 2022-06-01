Warhammer 40,000 is getting a boomer shooter

Audio player loading…

Boomer shooters—games that hearken back to the old-time classic FPSes of the 1990s—are all the rage these days, and Warhammer 40,000 is joining the fray with Boltgun (opens in new tab), a new shooter revealed during today's big Warhammer Skulls showcase.

The reveal trailer doesn't actually say much about the game, focusing instead on its thematic roots: As gentle music evokes an air of nostalgia, Jamie unseals boxes of his packed-away childhood stuff, rediscovering games, toys, and a pretty sweet Model M-style keyboard. After lovingly placing his Chaos Space Marine figurines, he digs out an odd diskette with a hand-drawn Boltgun logo and "confidential" warning.

And then POW, it's blood, guts, and gibs as far as the eye can see, all rendered in the pixellated style characteristic of the boomer shooter subgenre.

As you'd expect, there doesn't appear to be a lot of story involved in this one: Players will step into the oversized boots of a battle-hardened Space Marine and go to war against the forces of Chaos on a perilous, galaxy-spanning mission. Boltgun is being developed by Auroch Digital, whose previous games include Mars Horizon, Achtung! Cthulhu Tactics, and Ogre, and has been in the works since 2018.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Auroch Digital ) Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Auroch Digital ) Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Auroch Digital ) Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Auroch Digital ) Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Auroch Digital ) Image 1 of 5

"We are delighted to be working on this fast-paced indie FPS alongside the talented Auroch Digital studio, and our long standing partner Games Workshop," said Dessil Basmadjian, chief creative officer at publisher Focus Entertainment. "We are excited by Boltgun's skillful combination of iconic '90s style, the Warhammer 40,000 universe, and thrilling gameplay that is sure to delight all kinds of players."

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun is expected to be out sometime in 2023.