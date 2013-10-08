Wargame: Red Dragon's first screenshots are intercepted

Wargame: Red Dragon was performing covert operations throughout Gamescom, and now it's ready to be brought to the attention of our collected war(game) council. The follow up to European Escalation and Airland Battle , Red Dragon is on manoeuvres away from the series' traditional European stronghold. This time, developer Eugen Systems have taken the battle to Asia, where China and North Korea will stand off alongside three other countries between 1975 and 1991.

Red Dragon promises over 450 new units, including the introduction of naval and amphibian vehicles. There's also a new singleplayer campaign, along with 20-player multiplayer battles. As yet, no release date has been announced, so for now you'll have to make do with these three debut images.

IF YOU CLICK ON THEM, THEY GET BIGGER!