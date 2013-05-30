Popular

Wargame: AirLand Battle trailer celebrates launch with explosions and rock

By

If you've been following Wargame: AirLand Battle, the RTS follow-up to Wargame: European Escalation, you'll be aware of its attempt to imbue the strategy formula with a deep, persistent deck system and a versatile dynamic campaign . But now the game has released, which means its time to throw out the subtelty, crank up the rock, and do a launch trailer.

The RTS Bomb is back?

If that excitable montage of action left you wanting more information, the description expands on how Eugen have improved the sequel:

"Wargame AirLand Battle offers vast, rich content: even more spectacular battles on bigger, more varied maps with impressive landscapes, over 800 ultra-detailed combat units of all kind to create your own armies, an innovative and fascinating dynamic campaign, and a comprehensive multiplayer mode in which up to 20 players can battle simultaneously."

