Walk a wiener dog as a wiener in the two-player Genital Jousting update

Warning: if it wasn't already abundantly clear, the trailer above is very much NSFW.

I'm not sure about you, but I don't know many people willing to play competitive party games featuring cutesy, colorful disembodied penises. And playing Genital Jousting solo might get the job done, it's just not the same, you know?

But for those who have at least one butt to plug, the free Date Night update slid onto Steam today. It features a series of two-player oriented games including modes where you try to share a picnic, eat spaghetti, watch TV, and walk wiener dogs across a busy street. It’s pretty relatable, domestic stuff—except you’re a penis with a butt.

A few brave PC Gamer editor's gave Genital Jousting a collective whirl when it first came out on Early Access back in November and had a good time, though I’m not sure if they’re laughing from all the fun they’re having or because something needs to fill in for the discomfort.

Now you can do the same, but with just one other person in the room. Cool? Cool. Probably not a good idea for a first date though. Or second. Or third. Or—just make sure you're on the same page, OK?