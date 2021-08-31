VVVVVV gets its first update in seven years, and it's a big one

In early 2020, the gravity-flipping platformer VVVVVV celebrated the tenth anniversary of its release by going open source. That meant the source code was posted to Github, where anyone with an interest could download and mess around with it in just about any way they saw fit. And as a direct result of that, VVVVVV's first update in seven years is now live.

The full changelog for VVVVVV 2.3, "the first community-developed version of the game," is seriously big. You can get an abridged version of all the changes here, but these are the highlights.

An obscene number of bugfixes, notably regarding undefined C/C++ behavior

Uncapped framerate

In-game timer support

Improved graphical options

Big giant middleware update, including SDL 2.0.16 and updated Wayland support

A huge number of features for level creators

"This release was really important to me because I wanted to show that it was possible to do new releases of games with published source code rather than abandoning them like most other developers do, and I think players will immediately see that the results speak for themselves," developer Ethan Lee wrote. "Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release (especially Misa), and thanks to everyone who has done some really interesting stuff even outside of upstream. And of course, thanks to Terry for letting me try this absurd idea in the first place."

"Terry," in this case, is original VVVVVV creator Terry Cavanagh, who announced the plan for the patch back in April and tweeted about its release on Steam earlier today. He also confirmed that the update is coming to the Itch.io and Humble versions as well.

"This update is as a direct result of making the source code available last year, and accepting source contributions," Cavanagh wrote on his Distractionware blog. "I’ve personally added very, very little to this update—which is something that I feel maybe a little anxious about! But I’ve been very careful to make sure that every change is something I was happy with, and that none of the changes to the game were doing anything other than making this the best version of the 2010 game.

"I’m extremely grateful to everyone who contributed to that—especially—and I really can’t overstate this, especially InfoTeddy, who did by far and away the most to make this happen."

InfoTeddy also wrote a little song to celebrate the release of the 2.3 update.