Almost seven years after its last patch, VVVVVV is getting support for higher framerates and more

VVVVVV, the indie platformer that gives the finger to gravity as well as videogame naming conventions, went open-source to mark the 10-year anniversary of its release in 2020. As a direct result of that, it's about to be patched for the first time in almost seven years.

Designer Terry Cavanagh explained on Twitter that, "As well as generally making the game run better on modern computers, the update finally adds 60fps support, new editor features (like ghosts) and fixes a huge number of longstanding bugs!" In response to a question about whether it will support framerates higher than that, Cavanagh said, "I think it's interpolated, so it might support 60+?" Since one player in the update's beta reports getting 2,406 fps, I'd say that's a yes.

If you'd like to try the beta version of this patch, and you own VVVVVV on Steam, you can. Right-click on it in your Steam library, select Properties then Betas and you should see it in the list of betas you can opt into. There may still be issues of course, which is why it notes you should, "BEVVVARE!"