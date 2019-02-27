Vote now in the second annual Australian PC Awards

Voting in second annual Australian PC Awards is about to close - if you've not yet voted, now's your chance. Vote by 5pm today (February 28) and not only do you get a chance to let some of the PC industry's biggest names know what you think of them, but there's also a mighty fine range of prizes to be won!

Presented by Future Publishing Australia for readers of APC, TechLife, PC PowerPlay, TechRadar and PC Gamer, the Australian PC Awards recognises the best gear for PC and the companies behind the top products.

It’s up to you, our readers, to decide which products deserve to be called the best of the best across a range of PC-centric categories.

Vote now, and keep an eye out for the big reveal of who wins on March 22, after a gala event in Sydney on the 21st.