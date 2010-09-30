Vote for the best strategy game in the Golden Joysticks

It's Golden Joystick season, and this week we've got a list of the nominees for the best strategy game category. Unfortunately, StarCraft 2 isn't in this list - it was released a little too late to make it. The good news is that all but one of these games are on the PC, and the other one is on the iPhone. Sucks to be you, all those many console strategy games! Here's a video rundown of the nominees:

So here's that list again:

Age of Empires III

Anno 1404

Command & Conquer 4: Tiberian Twilight

Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3 – Uprising

Napoleon: Total War

Plants vs. Zombies

Supreme Commander 2

The Sims 3

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II – Chaos Rising

Worms iPhone

The Golden Joystick Awards have been the ultimate accolade in gaming since 1982 and is now recognised as the biggest and most popular gaming award event on the planet. Gamers cast 1,223,646 votes in 2009.

You can vote for whoever the hell you like, but if you weren't sure, you could always vote for Supreme Commander 2. You know, if you wanted to. Because it's the best.