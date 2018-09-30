Vivendi will finish selling its Ubisoft shares next year

A few months ago we reported that Ubisoft had managed to avoid a corporate takeover by Vivendi, the media conglomerate whose ownings include the Universal Music Group and mobile game publisher Gameloft (who were created by Ubisoft co-founder Michel Guillemot). As Vivendi backed off, new investment came from the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and Chinese gaming giant Tencent. In typically hands-off fashion, Tencent didn't take a seat on Ubisoft's board of directors and agreed not to transfer its shares or seek to increase its stake in the company.

In a recent press release, Vivendi confirmed its commitment to sell off the remaining Ubisoft shares it owns while extending the final deadline for that sale to March 7, 2019. "In addition, Vivendi maintains its March 2018 commitment to refrain from purchasing Ubisoft shares for a period of five years", the press release states.

(That screenshot at the top is from Ubisoft's Valiant Hearts: The Great War, which isn't super relevant but is an under-rated game.)