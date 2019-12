Man, I love the Oculus Rift. If it was a girl, I'd like to kiss it. But it's not. It's a virtual reality headset that blew my socks clean off when I got to demo it at Gamescom. Click through to see footage of the Oculus Rift on my face, along with an exclusive interview with Palmer Luckey, throughly nice man and creator of the incredi-tech.

He even reveals which games he'd most like to see ported to the device. You might be surprised at his choices.