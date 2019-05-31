Vermintide 2’s Winds of Magic DLC is coming in August

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 will be adding its endgame DLC, Winds of Magic, this August. The expansion adds new enemies and challenges, and it will become available after an open beta, which you can sign up for now.

Winds of Magic stars the brutal Beastmen, who appear in the Reikland seeking to secure a meteor and claim it as a Herdstone, which the Beastmen in Warhammer use in order to make themselves even angrier and fightier. That would be bad news, and so our heroes have to reach the meteor first and prevent it from falling into enemies hands… er, hooves.

Winds of Magic will raise Vermintide 2’s current level cap, and each hero will get a brand-new weapon: Sienna is getting a flaming flail, for example, while Kruber will be able to wield a heavy spear.

The new mode, Winds of Magic, is a series of challenges that increase in difficulty as time goes on, set in the “weaves” of the Winds of Magic.

You can sign up for the beta over on the official site.

