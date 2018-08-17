Vampyr is getting a TV adaptation

DontNod’s gritty action-RPG Vampyr is getting a TV spinoff, it has been announced.

The game’s developer, Dontnod Entertainment, granted the TV series rights to Fox 21, a subsidiary of 20th Century Fox. The actual adaptation will be handled by DJ2 Entertainment, who is already working with Dontnod on a TV adaptation of Life is Strange.

“We believe it is a fantastic premise for a television show,” said Dontnod CEO Oskar Guilbert. “This is a new and exciting way for fans of the game, as well as the uninitiated, to enter and engage with Vampyr's rich, deep story. We cannot wait to see how the talented team at Fox21 will bring out the darkly atmospheric universe of our game into television.”

Released in June this year, Vampyr was a commercial success, selling 450,000 copies in a month. PC Gamer’s Andy Kelly rather liked the game in his review, although he found the central character, Jonathan Reid, to be a bit of a dullard. Let's hope the TV show fixes that.

The current TV gold-rush has seen a several titles receiving a TV makeover. Netflix is currently working on a Witcher TV show, while Halo is getting its own TV series courtesy of Showtime.

Vampyr may seem a slightly less obvious choice for a TV adaptation, but Dontnod seems to have form in this area. As well as Vamypr and Life is Strange, there’s talk of a movie version of Dontnod's adventure game Twin Mirror, in conjunction with Namco Bandai. And that game isn't even out yet.

Sadly, there’s no news on a Rogue Warrior TV show, which frankly seems like a huge missed opportunity.