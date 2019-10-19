Vampire: The Masquerade—Swansong is a new RPG from the developers of The Council

There are so many World of Darkness projects in the works it's getting hard to keep up with them. Vampire: The Masquerade alone has three games dedicated to it in development. Bloodlines 2 has been delayed until late 2020, reactive visual novel Coteries of New York is still due out in 2019, and the other—a narrative RPG being developed by Big Bad Wolf, the team behind episodic 18th century mystery The Council—has just announced its name: Swansong.

It's a singleplayer game which gives you control of three different vampires, each a member of a different clan within the Camarilla, the organization who see it as their duty to uphold the secret vampire status quo. "Weaving between their intertwined tales, the player has to confront the different points of view of his characters to unravel fact from fiction. With whispers of conspiracy, murder and power struggles, the player must protect his clan, discover the truth and above all enforce the Masquerade, the vampire law designed to conceal the existence of creatures of the night from humans."

Sounds grand. Swansong is even further off than the other two, with a current release date of 2021.

Thanks, Eurogamer.