Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong delayed to February 2022

A new trailer for Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong, a narrative thriller about three vampires whose choices and actions will decide the fate of the city of Boston, appeared during today's Nacon Connect livestream, introducing a new character named Galen and, more importantly, setting the game's release for February 2022—a few months later than expected.

Galeb is ancient. Over the years, he's amassed vast wealth and power, and established himself as one of the most feared vampires in Boston. But satisfaction is elusive—he's missing something. "Something he's lost," Nacon teased. "Or perhaps something that was never there to begin with."

The February 2022 release target isn't included in the trailer for some reason, but it did appear during the Nacon livestream, and you can see the image captured below. Technically that's a delay, as Swansong was initially meant to be out in 2021 (and for the moment, the Swansong website still lists that target), but fortunately just a slight one.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong is being developed by Big Bad Wolf, the studio behind The Council—a very good narrative adventure in its own right, by the way—and will be available on the Epic Games Store.