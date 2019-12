Valve's Steam Community overhaul busted out of beta this morning, bringing with it layout updates and swanky new game hubs, group discussions, and sharing features. New additions to the live release include auto-formatting YouTube and Steam links in group pages and your status feed, a new moderator rank for group management, and more flexible discussion search.

Load up your client and try it out -- and why not start flexing your new social powers by joining our snazzy official Steam group ?