Valorant's next agent controls nightmare ink, shadow monsters

Riot's hero shooter Valorant is gearing up to begin Episode 4 Act 3 in the next week or so. At the same time, a new agent will be joining the Valorant roster. Her name is Fade, she's from Turkey, and she fights with shadow powers. Fade's abilities involve manipulating a goopy, sticky-looking substance that is apparently "nightmare ink", which she can use to recon enemies, limit their movement, and impair their vision.

Here's Riot's description of Fade's powers, which you can see in action in the gameplay trailer above.

E — Haunt: Equip a nightmarish entity. Fire to throw the orb which will plummet to the ground after a set amount of time. Upon hitting the ground the orb will turn into a nightmarish entity that will reveal the location of enemies caught in its line of sight. Enemies can destroy this entity. Re-use the ability to drop the projectile early in flight.

Q — Seize: Equip an orb of nightmare ink. Fire to throw the orb which will plummet to the ground after a set amount of time. Upon hitting the ground, the ink will explode and create a zone in which enemies who are caught in it cannot escape the zone by normal means. Re-use the ability to drop the projectile early in-flight.

C — Prowler: Equip a Prowler. Fire will send the Prowler out, causing it to travel in a straight line. The Prowler will lock onto any enemies or trails in their frontal vision cone and chase them, near-sighting them if it reaches them. Hold the fire button to steer the Prowler in the direction of your crosshair.

X — Nightfall: Equip the power of Fear. Fire to send out a wave of nightmare energy that can traverse through walls. The energy creates a trail to the opponent as well as deafens and decays them.

We don't yet know how Fade feels about NFTs, unlike Killjoy, whose interest in them was declared a 'whoopsie' by Riot.