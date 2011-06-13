PC Gamer US Podcast Archives

If you love the US PC Gamer Podcast - we mean really love it - then we've got a present for you. In this post you'll find the full archive of podcasts, dating all the way back to the very first episode from August 29, 2005. That's a total of 222 game-packed episodes of PCG editors past and present discussing our favorite games and news of the week, folks! Click through to grab a big chunk of PC Gamer history.
For your downloading convenience, we have packaged up the podcasts into nine six-month chunks. Have at'em!