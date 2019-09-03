Uplay Plus launches today with access to more than 100 games

Ubisoft's monthly subscription service, Uplay Plus, is set to go live today, providing subscribers with access to more than 100 games in Ubisoft's catalogue. The service sets Ubisoft up to compete with the likes of Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass and EA's Origin Access program as an alternative way to pay for games.

In the case of Uplay Plus, Ubisoft has said that in most cases subscribers will be getting access to the premium editions of the games. There are some unspecific provisos attached to that statement, but generally speaking you'll be playing with all the DLC and/or season pass content on the games you download through Uplay Plus.

The pass will also provide early access to upcoming Ubisoft titles like Ghost Recon Breakpoint, and it includes upcoming games like Watch Dogs Legion.

The service costs $15 per month, and Ubisoft is offering a free month-long trial throughout September. The thing to note here is that you'll have to provide your credit card information up front, and you'll be charged for the month if you don't cancel by September 30.