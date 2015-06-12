Unofficial Gwent mod comes to Tabletop Simulator

Gwent is a collectible card game playable within The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The odds are good that you've heard of it; it's enormously popular as these things go, and in fact a couple of Witcher 3 developers released a brief Gwent tutorial video earlier this week. At the end of that post, I suggested that it would be awfully nice if CD Projekt released a standalone version of Gwent, so we could keep on Gwenting after the Witchering was over. And it hasn't—but someone else has.

Back in May we drew your attention the looming launch of Tabletop Simulator, a simulator of a table atop which you can play "real" games: card games, dice games, chess, or whatever floats your boat. It came out of Early Access earlier this month, and now, thanks to the efforts of Steam user [MeoW] »Mr.RiZZaH«, you can get your Gwent on as well, by way of his unofficial T-Sim mod.

It's a two-player mod, so you can't pass a few idle minutes playing against the computer, and as it's unofficial, there will likely be some technical issues that pop up now and then. The creator also had to come up with his own rules for deck building, since it's not possible to import them from the game or collect them from the bodies of people you kill in the real world. On the other hand, the comments, while few in number, are very positive.

And it's free! So why not, right? Especially if you already own Tabletop Simulator. Otherwise, it's currently marked down to $13/£10 as part of the Steam Summer Sale, which is now underway.