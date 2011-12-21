Ultimate Christmas Giveaway: Win Men of War Assault Squad and more

This competition is now closed, check out our PNY graphics card giveaway instead.

Welcome to the PC Gamer Ultimate Christmas Giveaway ! This is the biggest competition we've ever done: packed with peripherals, games, and exclusive items signed by some very important people. Why are we doing this? Because it's Christmas! And we love you.

The Ultimate Christmas giveaway will run until Christmas Eve. Every day we'll be posting about a new prize that's up for grabs, and you'll have 24 hours after the time of publishing to enter. Sadly, we're only able to open this competition to UK residents.

Merry Christmas readers! Why not sit down, have fun and pull on a PCG cracker. Wait, what's this? It seems there was a gift inside, four copies of Men of War: Assault squad! That's right, we're offering four special editions of this RTS to you lucky readers.

Check inside for details of what's on offer and how to win:

Here's what's inside each special edition:



A copy of Men of War: Assault Squad



A copy of the Men of War soundtrack



A Men of War T-Shirt



A Men of War poster



A set of Men of War playing cards



To enter, simply answer this question:

Tell us your best worst Christmas cracker joke! Most groanworthy one wins.

If you win, you'll get a private message via the forums. Let us know your address and we'll send you your prizes shortly after Christmas. Remember, this competition is open to UK readers only. Also, if you don't claim your prize within three weeks of being notified we'll offer it to someone else. Full terms and conditions can be found here .

Good luck soldier! Now don't forget to report back tomorrow for the final prize, a massive bundle of goodies from the world's most popular MMO.