UK World of Warplanes giveaway: win more Logitech goodies and Warplanes schwag

It's nearly Christmas, what better time to refresh all of your peripherals - 'tis the season! We have another bunch of goodies to give away courtesy of the free-to-play multiplayer dogfighting game, World of Warplanes .

Once again, we're giving away a Logitech G510s gaming keyboard , a G230 headset/mic combo , a G400s optical gaming mouse and some World of Warplanes gear, including a big metal mouse mat, flight goggles and a flying hat why not (an airman's cap, that is, not a hat that is itself capable of sustained flight). There is a question below, if you can answer it in a manner that amuses us, you stand a chance of winning ALL OF THE ABOVE.

To the question, then. Aerial combat has many manoeuvres with their own weird names and patterns. Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to come up with your own aerial combat manoeuvre. Give it a name and explain what it does in a single sentence. Answer below, or email your answer to tom.senior@futurenet.com with the subject line: World of Warplanes giveaway two. The funniest, punniest answer will win. If you don't make it this time, fret not. We will be doing another Warplanes giveaway shortly. Also note, this one's open to UK readers only. Good luck!