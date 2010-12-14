UK Christmas bonanza - Day 1: Win a SteelSeries Shift keyboard and Ruse mouse

The Christmas bells are ringing and carol singers are warming up, which means it's that time of year again. Time for PC Gamer to launch a midnight raid on Santa's grotto in order to steal lots of lovely stuff for our readers. The good news is that this year's raid went down with minimal elf casualties, and the spoils were even better than usual. That means we'll be holding a competition every single day from now until Christmas.

Today we've got a stealthy pair of peripherals to give away in the form of the SteelSeries Xai Ruse mouse and the chameleon of the keyboard world, the SteelSeries Shift keyboard. If you live in the UK and want to know how to win, read on.

Sneaky strategists need a sneaky rodent, and they don't come any sneakier than the SteelSeries Xai Ruse mouse. It's laser is powerful enough to blind small woodland creatures, and is incredibly sensitive, making it perfect for unleashing precise master plans on the battlefield.



10.8 megapixel per second laser sensor



7 buttons



Programmable macro settings



Sturdy braided cord



Ambidextrous



A mouse that stylish needs backup, which is where the customizable SteelSeries Shift keyboard comes in. Not only can every single key be programmed, the whole keyboard surface can be exchanged for others depending on the game you're playing. Like its mousey counterpart, this keyboard's changeable surface means it isn't always what it seems. It knows how to keep a secret. It's the perfect device for an agent in the field.



Audio and USB hubs



Interchangeable keysets



Programmable keys



Side mounted media keys



Can record macros on the fly



Adjustable key sensitivity



Imagine you're Q to our James Bond. We want you to design the sneakiest peripheral you can imagine. It must look like a mouse or a keyboard, but it also has one hidden function that would come in useful in the life of a spy. Give it a cool name and list its ability. Remember, you must live in the UK to enter. The entry that amuses us the most will win the mouse and the keyboard. We'll announce the winner at midday tomorrow.

Don't worry if you don't win this time, be sure to check back tomorrow for a chance to win a special edition of Fallout: New Vegas, complete with a Limited edition print of the cover, the game's massive guide and a Fallout boy pin.

We'll be holding a UK competition every day from now until Christmas day, when we'll be giving away the crown jewel of our smash and grab on Santa's grotto, a 240GB Corsair solid state drive worth £375.

WINNER: Well done to Old Splice, for his self-esteem keyboard. I'll get in touch to arrange delivery of the spoils.