Ubisoft teases a new, breach happy Rainbow Six Siege operator

The beginning of Rainbow Six Siege's second season is starting to come together, mostly via teasers. Ahead of the full reveal for Operation Velvet Shell later this week – which will add two new operators and an Ibiza-based map – Ubisoft has teased Mira, the second of Velvet Shell's two Spanish operators.

As the teaser below shows, the attacker will wield horizontally elongated breach charges which can blow long holes through barricaded walls. That's likely to annoy defenders hoping to keep a few scant hiding places in their objective area.

Mira follows the teasing of Jackal, a defence character with the ability to track footprints. They'll roll out alongside the Coastline map, which you can see in the video over here. A full reveal of Operation Velvet Shell kicks off during the Six Invitational, which runs between February 3 until February 5 and will be livestreamed on Twitch.