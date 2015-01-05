Ubisoft poll hints at future Far Cry settings

We're already five days into the new year and, so far, there haven't been any paradigm-shifting, medium shattering games released. Jeez, 2015, hurry up already.

Instead, then, let's just speculate wildly about games yet to come. We can do so thanks to a Ubisoft poll that was sent to select Far Cry players. Some of those players forwarded the questions on to Eurogamer, giving us an idea of what the series's future could hold.

The poll asked players to select their three preferred locations for a possible Far Cry follow up. Here's the full list of potential places:

A Far Cry game in remote Alaska about surviving extreme wilderness

A Far Cry game in a futuristic, sci-fi setting on another planet

A Far Cry game set in the Vietnam war during the 1960s

A Far Cry game set in the cocaine trafficking jungles of Peru

A Far Cry game where you can fight against or join vampires

A Far Cry game in the Spaghetti Western style set in the late 19th century Americas

A Far Cry game that is set during a zombie outbreak

Blood Dragon 2: A sequel to Blood Dragon with more Rex Power Colt

A Far Cry game set in a Mad Max style post-apocalyptic world

A Far Cry game in the present day on a Jurassic Park style island of dinosaurs

A Far Cry game based on the world of Shangri-La from Far Cry

It's a (mostly) interesting selection of styles. Perhaps most surprising is that, beyond the Alaskan wilderness, many of the settings have a distinctly fictional feel to them. That could be a sign that Ubisoft aren't planning Far Cry 5, but instead another Blood Dragon-sized experimental release. Or maybe they do want the next full game to be a complete departure from what's come before.

In which case, what are your preferred locations? I'm going to take the unpopular step and say I'm not really interested in a Blood Dragon 2. Given the choice, I'd rather see something completely different. Vampires could be fun, as could dinosaurs, and I will never turn down the chance for another Spaghetti Western-set game. As long it's not bloody zombies, basically.