Ubisoft is launching a subscription service in September

Ubisoft confirmed during its E3 press event today that a new program offering subscription-based access to its games and other content is coming to its online store in September. Called Uplay Plus, the program will go for $15/€15 per month, which will get you "earliest available access" to Ubisoft's new releases, plus unlimited access to more than 100 games in Ubisoft's library, DLC, premium edition content, and early access releases and beta tests.

The program is slated to go live on September 3 but everyone who signs up by August 15 will be eligible for a free trial of the service. Do note, however, that you'll need to provide a credit card in order to take part in the trial, and you'll be charged the standard subscription rate beginning on October 1 unless you cancel prior to that.

The FAQ doesn't appear to be working right now but based on the E3 announcement, Uplay Plus will be exclusive to PC when it goes live. Details and signup links can be found at ubi.com.