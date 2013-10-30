Popular

Typing of the Dead: Overkill taps its way to a Steam release

We're only one day away from Halloween, and so its fitting that Sega would release a game all about the heart-stopping terror of... typing tests! Sorry for the fright, I'll give you a moment to regain your composure. Typing of the Dead: Overkill is a follow-up to the original series, and a modification of the arcade light gun shooter House of the Dead: Overkill. It's an absurd idea, executed with panache, and it's available now.

Understanding that light guns aren't a particularly common PC peripheral, but that keyboards are, Typing of the Dead replaces bullets with letters. For each zombie, you're given a word or phrase to type out before they reach you and start munching on your thinkmeats. In every other sense, it's the same House of the Dead: Overkill that appeared on consoles, overbearing faux-grindhouse presentation and all.

This version also comes bundled with the gun-shooty version of Overkill, using the mouse for aiming. As a result, it's a bit easy, but it's a handy addition if your APM outstrips your WPM.

Typing of the Dead: Overkill is out now on Steam , and will be half-price until November 1st.

