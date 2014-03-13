Two exclusive new Transformers Universe trailers appear, beta sign-ups for this weekend have begun

Transformers Universe is about to go into its first public beta this weekend. In the run up to that, we've got two exclusive new reveal trailers of transformers created especially for the game.

First up is Front-Line, an aggressively-sized Autobot specialising in heavy attacks, wielding a minigun, axe and hammer in battle. Take a look:

Conduit, meanwhile, is a Decepticon with a dual persona of healing his allies in battle while still functioning as a deadly killer. Check him out below:

The beta for Transformers Universe is happening this weekend, where you can get hands-on with both Front-Line and Conduit. You can sign up for a place at www.transformersuniverse.com/signup .