Twitch will rotate in a new PogChamp emote every 24 hours from now on

The first temporary PogChamp is Kenny "UnRooolie" McWild (Image credit: Kenny McWild)

Two days ago, Twitch removed the popular PogChamp emote following controversial comments from the face behind it, but said that it would find a way for "the sentiment and use of Pog to live on" by collaborating with the streaming community.

One idea for a new PogChamp emote came from Sean "Day[9]" Plott, gaming personality and host of our own PC Gaming Show, who suggested a dynamic emote that randomly selects a different streamer's face every time it's used.

You know what? In the spirit of figuring out 2021 together, let’s just roll with it for now! Get ready for a new PogChamp every 24 hours, starting today. https://t.co/R16EyASsFxJanuary 8, 2021

Twitch has decided to do something similar but, rather than being randomized on every use, a new face will take the role of PogChamp role every 24 hours.

The first PogChamp emote in the rotating PogChamp era is the face of Kenny "UnRooolie" McWild, who put himself forward as a candidate in a tweet on January 6.

By changing the face of PogChamp daily, Twitch may avoid a repeat situation: If any one of the faces behind PogChamp says or does something to alter the context of the emote, they can just remove that person's face from the rotation. Of course, that only helps them with PogChamp. The other global emotes haven't changed.