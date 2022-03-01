Twisted Metal is getting a live-action TV show with Anthony Mackie

Audio player loading…

Twisted Metal's upcoming TV adaptation is set to land on American streaming service Peacock.

It'll turn the vehicular combat series into a action-comedy TV series, starring Winter Soldier actor Anthony Mackie (thanks, Deadline). He'll also be an executive producer on the show, along with Will Arnett, Marc Forman and Cobra Kai writer Michael Jonathan Smith.

The story will follow Mackie's character—a milkman who has no memory of his past—receiving a "once in a lifetime opportunity" of a better life, but only if he can deliver a package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. It sounds like Sweet Tooth will be showing up to make his life harder along the way, too.

There aren't many other details right now nor is there a release date, but the TV show is definitely happening. Despite it being loosely announced back in September, there's been relatively little to hear. But now we have a premise, a star and a good backing of seasoned writers and producers.

It's been a long time since a Twisted Metal game has seen the light of day, and even longer since one drifted its way onto PC. It's been 10 years since Twisted Metal on the PlayStation 3, but 1996 was the last time the series was on PC in the form of Twisted Metal 2. It would be nice to see the TV show give the games a revival—I feel like vehicular combat games have had their heyday a bit, but I'd love to see them come back. On PC this time would be nice too, especially with how many titles PlayStation has been porting over recently.