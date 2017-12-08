Twin-stick farming roguelike Atomicrops looks like the exact opposite of Stardew Valley

Where Stardew Valley invites you to get cozy and farm at your leisure, Atomicrops demands quick reflexes and sharp aim. It's a self-described "roguelike farming simulator" that plays like a twin-stick shooter, and according to two-man team Toby Dixon and Danny Wynne, it's coming in 2019.

"Grow and harvest your mutated ultra-GMO crops as you defend against bandits, mutants and insects," the official Atomicrops site reads, adding that you can upgrade your farm and gear, court and marry townsfolk, tame creatures to help farm, and donate produce to the local town in exchange for various rewards.

Apart from alpha GIFs, that's all for the site details. Luckily, Dixon and Wynne held a Q&A on the Raw Fury Discord channel earlier today. Here are the highlights: