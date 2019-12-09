Twin Peaks VR finally gets a trailer, ahead of its release this month

An official Twin Peaks VR game was announced last year, and since then we've not heard a single quiet peep about the game. But thankfully it's still happening, and yes, it's still releasing in 2019, and yes, BOB features in it. Which is a very good reason not to play it.

The news and trailer comes courtesy of Welcome to Twin Peaks, which reports that trailer visits locations across all three seasons of the TV series. Familiar locations like the Twin Peaks Sheriff's Department, Glastonbury Grove and the Red Room appear, though it's not all about just inhabiting these eerie and iconic spaces: there's puzzle solving and escape room elements, too.

Honestly: I have no way of telling, based on this trailer, whether Twin Peaks VR will be good or not. I love the TV series, but recreated environments won't necessarily recreate the atmosphere of Twin Peaks. Fingers crossed it's good when it releases on Steam later this month.