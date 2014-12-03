Turtle Rock creating another Left 4 Dead is ‘unlikely but not impossible’

What are the chances of Turtle Rock making another Left 4 Dead? Slim, but not impossible, says the FPS studio’s design director.

Last month I went to Turtle Rock to get a crack at Evolve’s other multiplayer modes (which I praise and criticize here). During that visit I spoke with Chris Ashton, one of the studio’s founders. Turtle Rock is busy finishing Evolve for its February launch, but I wanted to get a sense of what might be next for the studio. Is there any possibility of Turtle Rock returning to the game that put it on the map?

“It would only be possible if Valve wanted it to be that way. It’s their IP now, so they’re in charge of where that goes,” Ashton told me, recorded in the video embedded above. “Left 4 Dead was very much like Evolve in that it’s a game we wanted to make, it’s a game that we sort of invented. It’s where we cut our teeth on co-op. And so it’s always going to be close to our hearts.”

“A lot of people would jump at the chance to work on Left 4 Dead again in the future but… it’s probably... I would say it’s unlikely but not impossible.”

Left 4 Dead 3 may already be in development. Watch the video above (Left 4 Dead comes up as the last question at 4:34) for more about where Turtle Rock would like to see FPSes go in the future, and how Evolve's multiplayer matchmaking will work.