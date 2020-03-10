Turn the Doomslayer into a hot pink unicorn with this exclusive Twitch Prime skin

Twitch Prime, available as part of Amazon Prime, offers regular doses of free games and in-game loot for subscribers, like six months of Destiny 2 reward drops, or the Gilded Rose Revenant skin for Apex Legends. On March 20, subscribers will have access to an exclusive bundle of Doom Eternal cosmetics that includes an interesting new outfit—and I'm not talking about a slightly different shade of green and gore.

The Doomicorn skin really speaks for itself, doesn't it? That hot pink tail really sells it. The eye-catching new skin comes in a bundle that includes two skin variants—the more on-brand Night-Mare, and Purple Pony, which I guess is pretty on-brand these days too—and a bunch of other cosmetics and animations:

'Magic Meadow’ Base Podium

‘For Those Who Dare to Dream!’ Maxed-Out Podium

‘Clip Clop’ Stance Animation

‘Haymaker’ Intro Animation

‘Horsing Around’ Victory Animation

‘Love Conquers All’ Player Icon

‘Super Sparkle Slayer’ Nameplate & Title

To get the Doomicorn Slayer Master Collection, as it's officially known, you'll need to link your Bethesda.net account to your Twitch account, and then claim the bundle between March 20, when Doom Eternal comes out, and April 21. The full list of currently-available Twitch Prime game rewards is available at amazon.com.