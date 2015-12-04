Tron Run/r is now in Early Access

You might have missed it among the other announcements at The Game Awards, but there's a new Tron game on Early Access right now. Dubbed Tron Run/r, it kinda looks like an auto-running platformer, but the trailer on the Steam page isn't very helpful, albeit full of in-game footage.

The game description is similarly impenetrable, though it's definitely an 'action arcade' game. "Kevin Flynn…he is a legend. Space Paranoids, TRON the whole deal. The man came up with so many ideas. The world needs to see them. See what they tried to hide. So much unseen for so long. Here it is. The truth. RUN PROGRAM! More to come."

No awards for clarity to whoever wrote that! According to the list of features, 'DISC mode' is available in the Early Access build, and the game features powerups and combat sequences that "will stretch your twitch skills to the limit".

Tron Run/r is on Early Access for US$9.99. The full version will contain new levels, a 'Cycle' game mode and "other features". It'll stay in Early Access for at least a couple of months, according to the publisher.