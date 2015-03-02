Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power announced

Frozenbyte has announced that, appropriately enough, Trine is becoming a trilogy. The new game will be called Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power, and is due out for PC later this year.

The short official description confirms that yes, it is a Trine game:

"The Three Heroes embark on a new adventure through an enchanting fairytale world full of wonders, puzzles, dangerous foes and strange magic."

That's a pretty standard day for them at this point. This time, though, the adventure won't just be side-on. The announcement trailer shows Wizard, Knight and Thief making occasional use of the third dimension.

In Trine, you play as three heroes simultaneously. While you only have one on screen at any time, you can instantly switch between all three. The Knight can fight, the Wizard can conjure objects, and the Thief has a grappling hook. In co-op, the heroes are separated out, and you need to combine abilities to get everybody through the levels.

I'm looking forward to this. The last two games were a lot of fun, and offered consistently gorgeous environments. Hopefully whatever new tricks Frozenbyte has planned can keep the basic formula feeling fresh.