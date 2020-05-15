Tricky physics sim Poly Bridge 2 is releasing on May 28

The news that Poly Bridge 2 was on its way must have passed right over me, but a sequel to the indie bridge construction sim is indeed coming, and it will be here in only a couple of weeks, on May 28.

It looks a great deal like its predecessor, but apparently it's boasting a new physics engine and mechanics to help and sometimes hinder your dreams of driving across gaps. That's still the ultimate goal: find increasingly elaborate solutions to moving vehicles from A to B.

The relaxing soundtrack and cute dioramas suggest something a lot simpler than it is—don't get lulled into a false sense of security. The original started out welcoming but quickly ramped up the difficulty and left me cursing physics at 3 am on more than one occasion. I highly recommend it.

If you manage to polish off the campaign, or get sick of it crushing you, you can download player-created levels from the Steam Workshop, or you can try to work your way up the leaderboards.

It's got a Steam page now, but you'll also be able to grab it on the Epic Games Store.