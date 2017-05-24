Trackmania 2 Lagoon out now with free demo, launch trailer launched

Like its Turbo series cousin before it, Trackmania 2 Lagoon has marked its launch with a complimentary demo.

Following on from Canyon, Valley and Stadium—the latter of which produced this mesmerising clip of 20,000 cars floodings its tracks like locusts—the Trackmania 2 series, or Trackmania² as it's stylised, takes a trip to the beach in its latest outing Lagoon.

"As the fourth environment in the Trackmania² series, Trackmania² Lagoon has players racing on raised tracks above a tropical island filled with insane activities," so says publisher Ubisoft. "It comes with a brand new solo campaign, a new official team game mode, Chase, multiplayer experiences and an infinite world of possibilities with user-generated content, thanks to an upgraded ManiaPlanet system."

And here's a mandatory launch trailer:

Fancy that? Before splashing out £15.99/$19.99 on the full game, a demo can be downloaded over on the game's Steam page. Happy gravity-defying track racing.