Total War: Warhammer 2 reveals free Skaven-themed update, out next week

Since launch in September, Total War: Warhammer 2 has given us plenty to write about. Creative Assembly and Sega have now unveiled The Laboratory—a free Skaven-themed update that looks as silly as it does brilliant. It's due next week.

Before we look at The Laboratory's announcement trailer, note the disclaimer at the start of the video. It reads: "Any PC can attempt to use Laboratory Mode, but your performance will vary wildly."

A press release suggests the free update is designed in partnership with Intel, and that it's "aimed squarely at those with powerful gaming PCs". As you'll see, this is likely down to how much is happening at once on-screen.

As illustrated there, The Laboratory lets players tinker with 16 Skaven-flavoured sliders, adjusting battle features such as projectile penetration, unit numbers and, hilariously, gravity.

The results look suitably chaotic, however I'm most looking forward to mixing and matching my favourite combinations beyond comic effect. As the above outlines around the 1.20 mark, sending several Doomwheels to the front lines, before quickly removing gravity has scope to destroy armies in one single turn.



Total War: Warhammer 2's The Laboratory update is free and is due next Thursaday, December 14. More information can be gleaned from this Q&A.