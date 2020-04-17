Total War: Warhammer 2 is free for the weekend on Steam, giving you a couple of days to conquer the world as a bunch of bloodthirsty rats, lizards and elves.

While I've become smitten with Total War: Three Kingdoms, Warhammer 2 remains the Total War I've put the most time into, and it's also one of Henry Cavill's favourite games. If Superman and Geralt give it a thumbs up, it must be good.

If you already own the original Warhammer, you'll also be able to download the Mortal Empires campaign. This is a ridiculously huge combination of both games' maps, which have been squashed together (with some cuts) to create the series' largest campaign.

Every single army you own is playable in Mortal Empires, so you can pit armies from the first game, like the Empire, against the newer ones, like the pesky dark elves. Be warned, however, that you'll be waiting between turns for a little longer than you're used to, though thankfully Creative Assembly recently made some big improvements that have sped things up considerably.

As well as being free for the weekend, both Warhammers are currently on sale, along with all of their DLC. It's a great time to get stuck in. And if that's not enough to keep you occupied, here are all the other free games you can grab right now.