Update: Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia has been delayed by two weeks. Originally scheduled to land on April 19, the turn-based war series offshoot is now due May 3.

"We’d like to buy ourselves a bit more time for the final push, so we’ve made the call to nudge the release date back by two weeks, from April 19th to May 3rd," explains Creative Assembly in a blog post. "Alongside our usual prelaunch procedures, we’re adding and tweaking a few features we wouldn’t otherwise have time for. These changes will include some quality-of-life UI improvements, such as showing the player a breakdown of sources contributing to their current War Fervour level.

"We’re also implementing multiple shades of plus-and-minus effects regarding different levels of food, and how each level interacts with upkeep and supplies. We’re doing some more balancing work on the campaign AI, chiefly regarding its aggression levels on different difficulty settings, and the number (and composition) of the armies it recruits. Generals will also change in appearance as they age, which is reflected in their portraits."

Creative Assembly adds that its paying particular attention to AI behaviour when flanking, as well as the way AI targets enemy units. Animations will now be tinkered with between now and May 3, as will collision damage, unit stats, maximum drag-out widths, collision radii, unit mass and spacing.

CA continues: "It’s never easy delaying a launch, not least because it means a longer wait for you. But we strongly feel the game will be better for it, so do please bear with us as we get things finished up."

Original story:



Total War's first Saga outing, Thrones of Britannia, makes significant changes to the Total War formula. That's according to strategy expert Tom, whose in-depth preview prepares us for some distinct design experimentation in the offshoot series' debut venture.

From a technical standpoint, we already know Thrones' historical map stretches 23-times further than that of main series forerunner Attila. But the question is: how will your system cope in the face of all of this game's new gubbins?

Creative Assembly and Sega have now revealed the recommended and minimum system requirements you'll need to power Saga's Viking Invasion of Britain:

Alfred the Great

OS: Windows 7 / 8 (8.1)/ 10 64Bit

Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-4570 3.20GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770 4GB | AMD Radeon R9 290X 4GB @1080p

Storage: 60 GB available space

Alfred derate

OS: Windows 7 64Bit

Processor: Intel® Core™ 2 Duo 3.0Ghz

Memory: 5 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 460 1GB | AMD Radeon HD 5770 1GB | Intel HD4000 @720p

Storage: 60 GB available space

Join the King of Wessex in the battle of Edington when Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia arrives on April 19, 2018. If preorders are your thing, know that they run from today through launch and that developer Creative Assembly will donate 25 percent of its profit from every pre-sale to the War Child UK charity.