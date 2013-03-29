InXile defines "must-haves" for Torment: Tides of Numenera combat

When words fail and swords glint out of their scabbards in Torment: Tides of Numenera, InXile wants the ensuing scrap to pack in more meaning beyond "clicking a mouse and letting it roll." Speaking with GameBanshee , Creative Lead Colin McComb sets forth a few combat commandments for the most-definitely-Kickstarted RPG.

"First, it needs to be avoidable in at least most situations," McComb begins. "We don't want to force people into combat. Second, the player must be able to make meaningful decisions before combat: what to wear, what to equip, what to ready, and how to affect the environment so that it can work to their advantage as well. Third, players must be able to make meaningful decisions within combat, rather than clicking a mouse and letting it roll. We want the combat to be tactical, but we're also well aware that too much complexity changes the focus of the game from the narrative to the combat, so we want to make sure that combat is connected to the narrative, rather than being a random encounter."

I'm sure all the eager Last Castoffs will be heartened over InXile's pledge to liven Numenera's combat, especially since its spiritual ancestor, Planescape: Torment, didn't exactly grant much prominence to battle with its sporadic and lackluster fights. I'm hoping I can continue my RPG tradition of talking my way out of any confrontation whatsoever, though I presume the game's diplomacy will be more complex beyond pointing in the distance and yelling "What's that over there?" before running away.

Numenera's crowdfunded budget continues stretching far past its original $900,000 mark. The most recent stretch goal will add Planescape designer Chris Avellone to the team at $3.5 million .