Titan Quest and Jagged Alliance are free to keep right now

THQ Nordic is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a Steam sale, so you can currently grab a bunch of the publisher's titles for cheap. Better still, two classic PC games from the THQ Nordic catalogue are being offered for free: Titan Quest Anniversary Edition and Jagged Alliance: Gold Edition.
That edition of Titan Quest is actually the overhauled 2016 edition, so the action-RPG is a pretty decent experience by today's standards. It features "restored and improved" multiplayer, support for a range of resolutions and a host of other improvements over the 2006 original.
As for Jagged Alliance, that 1994 turn-based strategy is pretty much untouched, though it does include the standalone expansion Deadly Games. It's a classic of the genre and well-worth a playthrough if you're starved of XCOM-likes. Both games will be free until September 23, so you'd better add them to your account before that deadline.
Meanwhile, the Epic Games Store is currently offering Speed Brawl and Tharsis entirely free of charge, so go and grab them now if your backlog is feeling a bit slight.